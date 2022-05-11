Kane Brown Now Has His Own Line of Cereal, Kane Krunch

Kane Brown's love of cereal has gone next level. The country singer has just announced his latest venture — his own cereal — called Kane Krunch.

"Does anyone else love cereal as much as I do?! Kane Krunch available now 🔥❤️," Brown writes in the caption of an Instagram photo that shows him lovingly cradling a box of the good stuff.

The cereal — which is described as a cocoa rice — is a partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment. The company is also the brains behind Doug Flutie's Flutie Flakes, Patrick Mahomes' Magic Crunch and Barstool Sports' Pardon My Flakes.

“Getting to work with the team to create my own cereal is one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten to do," Brown admits. "You can ask my family, but we truly are a big cereal household, and I’m excited for my fans to be able to try it and get to share breakfast with me, too."

Fans can get their hands on a box at Wegmans Food Markets or shipped to their homes from Brown's website. The "Like I Love Country Music" singer is also selling exclusive Kane Krunch merchandise.

A portion of the proceeds from cereal sales will benefit various charitable efforts that are near to Brown's heart. The 28-year-old has, in the past, been passionate about supporting the United States armed forces, affordable housing campaigns and youth organizations in America.

Brown is hot off the release of his new single, "Like I Love Country Music." The track will be a part of his upcoming album. Although details about the project are sparse, it is expected to arrive this year.