Keith Urban at the ACM Awards: From New Artist Winner to Host

Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, and in 2020, he earned an even bigger title: ACM Awards host. It's a role he'll keep in 2021, too, though as co-host, because Mickey Guyton will be joining him for the night.

Urban's history with the ACM Awards dates back to 2001, when he won Top New Male Vocalist at the show. It was his first ACMs trophy, earned on his first ACMs nomination.

Urban has won a dozen additional ACM Awards trophies in the two decades since that first victory. He's also picked up two special ACM prizes: the Jim Reeves International Award and the Mae Boren Axton Award.

In addition to his Top New Male Vocalist honor, Urban has also won the ACM's Male Artist of the Year trophy twice (2005 and 2006). His other victories have come in the Album of the Year category (2004, as both artist and producer), Vocal Event of the Year and Video of the Year.

Urban has also performed at plenty of ACM Awards ceremonies throughout the years. Keep reading to see photos of him at awards shows past:

The 2021 ACM Awards are set to air live from Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium on April 18. The show will air on CBS beginning at 8PM ET, and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+. Additional details, including a list of performers, have yet to be announced.

