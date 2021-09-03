CLCHD: Unvaccinated People Are 17 Times More Likely To Get COVID

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department [CLCHD] is using numbers and graphics from the Federal Centers For Disease Control to encourage people to get fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

On its Facebook page on Thursday, the department published a CDC graphic showing the ratio of COVID infections between unvaccinated and vaccinated people in the United States is 17:1:

The department also published a graph showing the number of people hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center: