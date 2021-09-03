CLCHD: Unvaccinated People Are 17 Times More Likely To Get COVID

Credit: Sean Rayford, Getty Images

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department [CLCHD] is using numbers and graphics from the Federal Centers For Disease Control to encourage people to get fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

On its Facebook page on Thursday, the department published a CDC graphic showing the ratio of COVID infections between unvaccinated and vaccinated people in the United States is 17:1:

May be an image of text that says 'Unvaccinated people are 17× more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 JAN. 30-JUL 24,2021 35 30 25 20 15 UNVACCINATED 10 FEB MAR APR VACCINATED MAY JUN JUL CDC / cdc.gov/coronavirus'

The department also published a graph showing the number of people hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center:

May be an image of text that says '80 Total reported hospitalized COVID-19 patients over last year *Note that on- -general acute hospitals e.g., rehabilitation hospitals) may report COVID- 9 hospitalizations but hese data not always eflect statewide capacity issues. 60 Disclaimer: all of this data is self-reported by hospitals. 40 20 ep1,2020 2020 Oct8 2020 Nov 14, 2020 Jan 27 2021 Dec 21, 2020 Mar Apr 2021 2021 Jun May 18, 2021 2021 2021'

