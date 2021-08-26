18 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s ‘Golden Road’ Is Certified Platinum

Eighteen years ago today, on Aug. 27, 2003, Keith Urban had one million reasons to celebrate: His 2002 album Golden Road was certified platinum.

Golden Road, which was released in October of 2002, was produced by Urban, along with Dann Huff. Three of the singles from Golden Road became No. 1 hits, including "Somebody Like You," which became Urban's first gold-selling single. That particular song stayed at the top of the charts for six weeks.

Capitol Nashville

Urban also recorded a cover of Radney Foster's "Raining on Sunday," which peaked in the Top 5, for Golden Road.

"He actually came up to me and said, 'Man, I'm cutting "Raining on Sunday," off of See What You Want to See, on my next record. I love that album,'" Foster recalls to SongFacts.com. "And, you know, I've heard that kind of loose talk before in this business. And I've learned not to take it too seriously."

The fourth and final single released from Golden Road, "You'll Think of Me," also earned gold status, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. The song was a staple in the Aussie's setlist because of the way his fans responded to the tune.

""You’ll Think of Me" is really high on the list, because there are a lot of jilted people out there," Urban explains to The Boot.

To date, Golden Road has sold more than 3 million copies, becoming the second best-selling album of Urban's career, behind his follow-up disc, Be Here, which was released in 2004 and has sold 4 million copies.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

