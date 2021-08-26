Cowgirls blank visiting Omaha, 4-0

LARAMIE -- Not rain nor lightening could dampen the mood within the University of Wyoming soccer team Friday in a match against Nebraska at Omaha. A significant weather delay made its presence felt at the Madrid Sports Complex, but Wyoming shined through it all.

The Cowgirls battled the elements and executed en route to a 4-0 victory over the Mavericks. The win pushes Wyoming’s record to 2-0-0 and marks the largest margin of victory since 2018.

“I’m so proud. I feel like I say it over and over again, but I don’t know how else to say it,” UW head coach Colleen Corbin said. “What this group is accomplishing right now, I don’t think anyone other than ourselves were prepared for.”

And the early-season success has come laced with adversity, Friday especially. A thunderstorm rolled through Laramie at halftime of the match, forcing a two-hour weather delay.

The field was slick, the rain was persistent and the daylight was nearly nonexistent. But even amid those potential distractions, the Cowgirls persevered and in many ways thrived.

“The goal was always to come and win,” Corbin said. “The goal was always to show up and bring a little bit more offensive intensity than we did last week. That’s obviously what happened, especially after halftime. I think if anything, the two-hour break fired them up even more to come out and prove a point.”

It was a fiery second half from the Cowgirls, but it was also a joyous first 45 minutes. Freshman Maddie Chance logged her first-career goal in the sixth minute, finishing off a beautiful pass from redshirt junior Jamie Tatum.

It was a combination that Corbin and her assistant coaches implore their team to implement each and every day in practice. That made seeing it during game action that much more enjoyable.

“It’s super fun for us as a staff because we know it’s possible,” Corbin said. “It’s more fun for me to see them (the players) know it’s possible. Hope goes a long way, so I think having Maddie score as early as she did allowed us to know that we can do this. We can score goals.”

And score they did in the final 45 minutes. Three different players found the back of the net in what blossomed into a lopsided affair.

Tatum alluded a few different defenders before recording an unassisted goal in the 60th minute that made it 2-0. Junior Faith Joiner boasted her second goal in as many games in the 69th minute, while freshman Eliza-Grace Smith also scored as unassisted score in the 85th minute in what was her first-career goal.

“We are so lucky to have a group where every single person can make an impact, no matter how young or old they are,” Corbin said.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws made an impact yet again. She made three saves for her first-career shutout.

Wyoming will look to keep things rolling at home Sunday. The Cowgirls hosts South Dakota at 1 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.

