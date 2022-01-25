Keith Urban is expanding on his Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas residency dates. Taking place ahead of his previously-announced Memorial Day Weekend Vegas shows, Urban's five new dates will happen in late March and early April at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

Urban's shows at the Colosseum have been happening on and off since late 2019, when he helped re-open the Colosseum with two shows billed as an extension of his Graffiti U Tour. Those turned out to be a precursor of a longer engagement, and Urban played four residency dates in Vegas in January 2020 before announcing 12 more dates scheduled for later on that year.

Of course, many of those plans got foiled by the pandemic, but Urban didn't give up on his Vegas dreams. He announced more dates in 2021, and will continue his Vegas run with the new batch of shows in the spring of 2022.

The newly-announced dates are March 25, 26 and 30 and April 1 and 2. Tickets go on sale on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10AM PT, but members of Urban's official fanclub, the 'Ville, will have access to a special presale starting on Jan. 26 at 10AM PT. Additionally, Citi cardholders have access to another pre-sale.

Since Urban first announced his Las Vegas residency at the end of 2019, a number of other country stars have put together their own Vegas shows: Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood each mounted a residency, and Shania Twain has also helmed a longstanding residency of her own.

After he concludes his current run of Vegas shows over Memorial Day Weekend, Urban is heading out on his lengthy The Speed of Now headlining tour. That run kicks off on June 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and will extend through early November, wrapping with a stop in St. Paul, Minn.