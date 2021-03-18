Bobby Hill is just entering his teen years in the original King of the Hill series, but if the animated show gets a reboot like creators are hoping, he'd be pushing 30.

Over 250 episodes of the show aired on Fox until 2009. King of the Hill followed Hank Hill and his family, which includes wife Peggy, son Bobby and niece Luann. Neighbors Dale Gribble, Bill Dauterive and Boomhauer appeared in most episodes and the action followed this group and their extended network of Texas friends and family.

Rumors of a revival came via Reddit, where writer Brent Forester said that creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are in "hot negotiations" (per Tech Radar) to bring the show to Fox again. However, this time everyone would be 15 years older.

"The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again," he wrote. "The characters have all aged 15 years. The project is sooooo good. Okay I've said too much :)."

A King of the Hill reboot was also discussed in 2017, and that ultimately went nowhere, so it might be premature for fans of the long-running show to get too excited. The show's creators certainly have a pedigree of success, however, with Judge having started Beavis and Butthead and Daniels part of the team that created The Office for NBC.

Country music stars often appeared on the show. Most notable were Willie Nelson, the Chicks and Kid Rock. Tammy Wynette voiced Hank's mother for the show's first two seasons, until her death in 1998.

While ratings of the show were still strong, the network pulled the show, leaving open the chance for a reboot to happen.