Wyoming Swimmer Jonny Kulow Will Compete at U.S. Olympic Trials

Lander all-star swimmer Jonny Kulow will be competing at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials that will be in Omaha the first week of June. Kulow will compete in Wave 1 of the competition with the top 2 swimmers in each event moving to Wave 2 of the competition. He will compete in the 50-meter freestyle and is ranked 243rd in that event nationwide, regardless of age. His qualifying time in the 50 free is 23.16 which was set at last week's U18 Spring Cup meet in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kulow was the 3A Athlete of the Year in swimming in 2021 and was also named the Athlete of the Meet at the state championships. Kulow won 2 individual events at the state meet, the 200 IM and the 100 fly, and was on Lander's state championship 200 free relay and 400 free relay team.

In 2020 as a sophomore, Kulow won individual 3A state championships in the 50 & 100 free as well as the 100 backstroke. He helped Lander win the 200 free medley at the state championship did the same in 2019. As a freshman Kulow was a 2 event state champion in 3A in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle. He has already committed to swim at the collegiate level at Arizona State.

