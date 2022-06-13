For the second consecutive day, Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins tied or set new high-temperature records for the date.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website

"Several record high temperatures were tied or exceeded today across southeast Wyoming. Laramie set a new record high temperature, reaching 89 degrees. The old record was 88 degrees in 1959. Cheyenne tied its' previous record high temperature of 92 degrees, recorded last in 1956. Rawlins reached 92 degrees, establishing a new record high temperature for the date. The old record was 90 degrees in 1959."

And it looks like another hot day today [June 13] before temperatures cool off somewhat on Tuesday:

Another hot day expected for your Monday, with temperatures possibly reaching the century mark in the Panhandle today. Across southeast Wyoming, we're looking at 80s and 90s for lower elevations with 60s in the mountains. Expecting a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly across our northern and western counties. Strong winds are expected Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. High Wind Watches have been posted for the wind prone areas. Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry and warmer. Enjoy!