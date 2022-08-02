Wyoming Department of Corrections K-9 Team Earns Excellence Award

A Wyoming Department of Corrections K-9 team is being lauded for their work in a recent meth bust.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says Sgt. Randy Speiser and K-9 Copper were conducting a compliance search at a parolee's home on April 26, when Copper alerted to a personal item in the guest bedroom.

"During a search, numerous paraphernalia items and approximately 15 grams of methamphetamines were recovered," Martin said in a news release.

Martin says the bust led to the arrest of two people who were subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

