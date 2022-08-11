Laramie High School Golf Starts The New 2022 Season [VIDEOS]

A new high school golf season is underway at Laramie High School. The 2022 season outlook sees Laramie in a rebuild mode.

Head coach Carlos Mellizo feels excitement around the program, as 44 players are out for golf this fall.

Both teams finished seventh at the state championships a year ago, and both squads lost three seniors. That’s why Mellizo says they are a younger, more inexperienced squad and facing a bit of a rebuild.

“There’s some excitement around golf, which is wonderful. We have a lot of novice players, who haven’t spent a lot of time on the course, so just getting them a good start, good fundamentals, and developing a love for the game is important for us right now.”

Both varsity rosters return two players that played in last year’s state championship. For the girls, it’s seniors Grace Kordon and Samantha Kitchen. KOWB’s David Settle caught up with them at practice on Tuesday.

Mellizo feels the girls’ squad has a good starting point with the two seniors.

“Grace and Samantha are two seasoned veterans. Two girls that are capable of shooting in the 80s, which is really helpful. It’s a really competitive 4A field out there, so if we can get the most out of those two seniors, that’s really going to help our chances of, A, qualifying for state, and B, doing well there.”

For the boys, the two returners are juniors Colin Suloff and James Trask. Also expected to contribute heavily is senior Aiden Buchanan, who played in varsity events last year. KOWB’s David Settle visited with Buchanan at practice on Tuesday.

Mellizo pointed out that the boys lost three valuable seniors but felt they left the program in good shape.

“The fact that we have some solid sophomores and juniors that will be contributing this year, says a lot about their (last year’s seniors) contributions to the program last year.”

Laramie opens its season in Wheatland. They will also play at events in Cheyenne, Torrington, and Rawlins. The 4A State Golf Qualifier is in Casper on Sept. 8 and 9. The Class 4A state golf championships will be in Rock Springs at White Mountain Golf Course on Sept. 16 and 17, 2022.

Here is the roster as provided by the coaching staff on Aug. 11, 2022.

Laramie Boys Golf Roster : Aiden Buchanan, Braden Williams, Jackson Samp, Riley Miler, Jackson Knaub, Donovan Applehans, Colin Suloff, Jace Moniz, Sage Ahern, James Trask, Payton Killpack, Joe Kost, Noah Utton, Sam Hoyt, Will Ahrenz, Garrett Hesco, Declan Killeen, Andrew Ballard, Bode Winn, Landon Lotzer, Jacob Gosar, Bracen Gruver, Henry Kordon, Jayden Smith, Oliver Gardea, Carson Moniz, Stockton Trabing, Austin Sweckard, Cohl Scott, Mason Samp, Oscar Smith, Maysen Twing, Gage Smith, Jess McCarty Jr., Conner Miller, Hoss Ackerman, Kyler Montez, Griffin Stender, Fabian Corona, Braxton Bleak.

Laramie Girls Golf Roster : Grace Kordon, Samantha Kitchen, Anna Mukai, Erika Renfro