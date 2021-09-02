Laramie High School Fall Sports Roundup: Aug. 26 – Aug. 31, 2021

It was a good week last week for cross country, girls swimming, golf, tennis, and volleyball at Laramie High School.

The Laramie girls’ swimming and diving team opened its season with first-place finishes in the Laramie Relays and Laramie Pentathlon.

LHS scored 476 team points and won by 98 over Cheyenne Central last Friday in the Laramie Relays. The Lady Plainsmen won four of the 11 relays that were contested.

Last Saturday, Laramie won the Pentathlon with 165 points. That was 20 ahead of Central. Senior Anna Roesler placed second overall in the event. Junior Ashlyn Mathes finished eighth. Laramie also got 11 state qualifiers on the opening weekend.

Head coach Tom Hudson said he was very pleased with how the team did in the pentathlon.

“To get 11 state qualifiers in the first event of the season, I was very happy with that. I looked back at last year’s stats, and we only had eight after the first meet, so that bodes well. We got to see lots of swimmers from around the state, the top teams in Campbell County and Central, and got a good look at what’s ahead of us.”

Laramie goes to Gillette for duals against Campbell County and Thunder Basin on Friday. Then, it’s back to Casper for the Kelly Walsh Invitational with seven teams at the meet.

Laramie Volleyball

The defending state champs opened 2021 with a 5-0 record, as Laramie won all of its matches at the Cheyenne Invitational.

Last Friday, LHS swept Rock Springs 25-5 and 25-18 in their first match of the season. That was followed by a 25-23, 25-18 victory over Kelly Walsh.

On Saturday, Laramie beat Natrona County in two, 25-11 and 25-22. They lost their first set of the season to Thunder Basin but beat the Bolts in three, 16-25, 25-12, and 25-16. The Lady Plainsmen wrapped up the weekend with a sweep of 3A Rawlins, 25-9 and 25-16.

Head coach Jill Stucky feels her team has a lot to work on.

“We have a ton of potential in this group, and I just feel like we haven’t even gotten to a point where we’re even tapping into that. We were playing decent volleyball, but nowhere near the gear that we can get to. We’ve got three or four more gears in us. Our pass and serve game has to get better, and we just need to get organized with block and defense.”

Laramie is back on the road on Friday and Saturday. They are at the Gillette Invite. Laramie is in Pool E on Friday with matches versus 2A Glenrock and 2A Big Horn at Sage Valley Middle School. On Saturday, it’s bracket play, either gold, silver, or bronze. Which one Laramie is in depends on how they fair on Friday in pool play.

Laramie Cross Country

The LHS cross country team made its season debut on Casper Mountain last Friday with a good start at the Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invitational.

Both Laramie teams placed in the top three. The Plainsmen took second just six points behind Natrona County. The girls placed third behind Natrona and Sheridan.

Sophomore Dominic Eberle paced the boys’ squad with a runner-up finish. He was followed by teammate junior Nathan Martin, who placed third.

Sophomore Addie Forry led the Lady Plainsmen in sixth. Fellow sophomore Leah Schabron came in tenth.

Laramie will be in Cheyenne on Friday for the Wyoming Invitational at Little America Golf Course. The girls’ race starts at 3:30 p.m., and the boy’s race at 4:15 p.m.

Laramie Golf

The Laramie girls’ team placed second at the Torrington Invite last Thursday and Friday at Cottonwood Golf Course.

LHS had four ladies finish in the top nine led by senior Emma Welniak, who took fourth place.

The Plainsmen came in sixth. They were led by senior Caden McFate, who placed 14th.

LHS heads to Riverton for action on the links on Thursday and Friday.

Laramie Tennis

Laramie won three of its four matches last week and split earlier this week.

LHS swept Cheyenne South last Monday, Aug. 23 in a rescheduled match. The girls posted a 5-0 victory, while the boys won 3-2, thanks to their doubles teams.

Last Thursday, Laramie split at home against Cheyenne Central. The girls lost 4-1 to the Indian, while the boys won 4-1.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, LHS played at Cheyenne East. The girls fell 5-0, but the boys won 5-0.

Laramie’s matches against the two Gillette schools, Campbell County and Thunder Basin, were canceled for Friday. They will have their final two home matches on Saturday. For its Senior Day, Laramie plays Rock Springs at 10 a.m. and Green River at 2 p.m.

