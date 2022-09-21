Laramie High School Sports Roundup Sept. 21, 2022

Cross country, girls swimming & diving, and volleyball had big wins last week for Laramie High School athletics.

Golf finished its fall season, while tennis was at regionals in Rock Springs.

LHS Golf

Five golfers played in the Class 4A state championships at the White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs. Neither Laramie team qualified, so it was just two girls and three boys playing individually.

Seniors Grace Kordon and Samantha Kitchen closed out their careers. Kordon tied for 20th, while Kitchen tied for 27th.

For the boys, the top finisher was James Trask in 20th place. Carson Moniz and Colin Suloff also participated.

LHS Tennis

Both Laramie teams took second place at the South Regional Championships last Friday and Saturday.

The LHS girls had two doubles teams win regional titles. Ruby Dorrell and Morgan Moore at No. 1 doubles and Peyton Thorburn and Ava Wallhead at No. 3 doubles won regional championships. Laramie also had two runner-up finishes. They scored 46 points as a team and finished second behind Cheyenne Central.

The boys had one regional title winner and that was the No. 3 doubles tandem of Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal. The Plainsmen also had one runner-up and two consolation winners. Team-wise, they scored 43 points and placed behind Green River.

The state tennis championships are from Thursday through Saturday in Gillette.

LHS Cross Country

Laramie rolled at the Rawlins Invite last Thursday. The Plainsmen registered a perfect score for the victory. Dominic Eberle won the race and led a first-through fourth finish. The girls did not post a team score. Addison Forry was second and Leah Schabron took third.

They head to Rapid City, SD for a big meet on Friday.

LHS Girls’ Swimming & Diving

Laramie won the two-day Adam Denton Memorial Invitational in Jackson last Saturday. The Lady Plainsmen scored 320 team points and won five of the 12 events. Senior Ashlyn Mathes captured the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Maya Peterson won the 100-backstroke race, and Rowan Birdsley won diving. Laramie’s other event win came in the 200-freestyle relay.

Laramie will compete in Casper against Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, and Jackson on Friday. They are at the Sheridan Invite on Saturday.

Laramie Volleyball

Last, but certainly not least, the LHS volleyball team won their first two conference matches last weekend.

The Lady Plainsmen swept Cheyenne East by scores of 25-18, 25-15, and 25-18 at home last Thursday. They followed that with a 3-0 road sweep at Cheyenne Central last Friday, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15. Laramie is 10-4 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

LHS goes to the Casper Invite on Friday and Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Laramie Football

The Plainsmen dropped to 0-4 last weekend with a 63-7 loss at top-ranked Cheyenne East last Friday night.

LHS will host No. 4 Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. on Friday at Deti Stadium.