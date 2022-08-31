Laramie High School Sports Recap 8-31-22

The first full weekend of action for Laramie High School teams saw a successful start for cross country and girls’ swimming, plus tennis continued their win streak.

Volleyball, golf, and football also were in action last weekend. Golf had good finishes in Torrington. Volleyball had an okay start in Cheyenne, and football lost its season debut.

Laramie Cross Country

The Plainsmen won the KW Beartrap Invitational last Friday on Casper Mountain. LHS placed five boys in the top eight and scored just 23 points en route to the team title. That was 55 points ahead of the runner-up, Natrona County. The girls took second place with 55 team points, which was behind NC (28).

Juniors Addison Forry and Dominic Eberle both finished second in the individual 5K race. Forry ran 21:19.63, while Leah Schabron and Libbie Roesler were fifth and 11th, respectively. Eberle paced the Plainsmen at 17:13.81. Meyer Smith came in fourth place. Cooper Kaligis, Nathan Martin, and Gideon Moore were sixth, seventh, and eighth.

Laramie runs at the Wyoming Invitational in Cheyenne at Little America on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Laramie Girls Swimming & Diving

The LHS girls took first and second in their first two meets of the season.

Last Friday, Laramie won the Gillette Relays with 283 points. That was 12 points ahead of Cheyenne Central. The Lady Plainsmen won three relays. Saturday was a runner-up performance in the Gillette Pentathlon. Individually, Ashlyn Mathes was fifth overall, with Maya Peterson in ninth.

Laramie hosts duals against the two Gillette schools and Jackson on Friday at 4 p.m. Then, it’s Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Central, and Douglas in duals on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Laramie Tennis

Both LHS tennis teams are on a great run. Each has won its last five dual matches.

The Plainsmen are 7-0 on the season, and the girls are 5-2 this year. Last week they defeated Cheyenne South at home, Campbell County and Thunder Basin on the road, and Cheyenne Central on the road. On Tuesday, LHS beat Cheyenne East at home.

Laramie Golf

Both teams took third place at the Torrington Invite from Cottonwood Golf Club. The girls were led by Samantha Kitchen, who was second, and Grace Kordon, who placed fourth. James Trask and Colin Suloff paced the boys’ squad in third and fifth place, respectively.

Laramie plays in the Rawlins Invite at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course on Thursday and Friday.

Laramie Volleyball

The Lady Plainsmen opened the 2022 season with a 2-3 record at the Cheyenne Invitational last Friday and Saturday.

Laramie beat Rock Springs and Rawlins, but they lost to Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, and Thunder Basin.

LHS will play in the Gillette Invite this weekend.

Laramie Football

The Plainsmen lost to No. 3 Natrona County, 40-0, last Friday night at Deti Stadium.

Laramie went toe-to-toe with the Mustangs in the first half and trailed only 14-0 at halftime. It was 7-0 when LHS put together a drive that reached the NC 15-yard line. The drive stalled, and the Plainsmen settled for a field goal attempt. It was blocked, and Natrona drove for a late first-half score. After the Mustangs punted on their first possession of the second half, NC scored on its next four. They defeated LHS for the 18th consecutive game.

Laramie was held to 50 yards of total offense, while Natrona finished with 340 yards.

Next, the Plainsmen will host Campbell County at 6 p.m. on Friday from Deti Stadium.

For detailed results visit the scoreboards at WyoPreps.com. If you ever have photos you would like to share with WyoPreps and KOWB, please contact david.settle@townsquaremedia.com.