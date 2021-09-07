Felony Arrest for Possession of a Weapon

At around 8:30 pm on September 5, Laramie Police officers responded to the 1000 Block of North McCue Street for the report of a suspicious incident.

As a result of the Officer’s investigation, Taron S. Nichols, a 29-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent. Mr. Nichols remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center and no bond has been set.

Photo from the Laramie Police Department

A person who knowingly possesses manufactures, transports, repairs, or sells a deadly weapon with intent to unlawfully threaten the life or physical well-being of another or to commit an assault or inflict bodily injury on another is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years, a fine of not more than one thousand dollars, or both.

At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

