Felony Burglary Arrest Made in Laramie

At around 2 pm on August 21, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary to a residence in the 100 block of West Fremont.

After a police investigation, Jose C. Romero, a 62-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with Burglary, as well as two additional misdemeanor charges. His bond has been set at $6,000.00.

According to Wyoming Statute 6-3-301, a person is guilty of burglary if, he enters or remains in a building, occupied structure or vehicle, or separately secured or occupied portion thereof, with intent to commit theft or a felony therein.

Burglary is a felony that is punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both

All of these charges are merely accusations and the subject is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.