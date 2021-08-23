Several Felony Arrests In Laramie

Several felony arrests have occurred in Laramie over the weekend.

On August 12, a Laramie Police Officer was dispatched to a report of incest.

Upon investigation, a 46-year-old Laramie resident was arrested on August 20 and charged with Incest. Bond has been set at thirty thousand dollars cash.

A person who is guilty of incest is defined as one who knowingly commits sexual intrusion or sexual contact with an ancestor or descendant of a brother or sister of the whole or half-blood, according to Wyoming Statute 6-4-402.

Incest is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than fifteen years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both.

On August 22 while Officers were investigating an earlier call for service in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue, they arrested 40-year-old Laramie resident, Jose A. Alvarez, for Interference with a Peace Officer. No bond has been set.

Wyoming Statute 6-5-204(b) states a person who intentionally and knowingly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a peace officer engaged in the lawful performance of his duties is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years.

Jose A. Alverez, hoto from Laramie Police Department

On August 22 around 2:31 pm, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mercil Court for the report of a burglary.

After an investigation, Austin L. Brumfield, a 28-year-old Laramie resident was arrested and charged with Burglary. No bond has been set.

Wyoming Statute 6-3-301 states a person is guilty of burglary if, he enters or remains in a building, occupied structure or vehicle, or separately secured or occupied portion thereof, with intent to commit theft or a felony therein.

Burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both

Astin L. Brumfield, photo from the Laramie Police Department

All of these charges are merely accusations and the subjects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.