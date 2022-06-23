Laramie’s Tom Hudson Leaves on His Own Terms [VIDEO]

The timing was just right. Former longtime Laramie High School swim coach Tom Hudson announced his retirement on June 11, 2022.

It was a day he knew would come at some point. Perhaps, not at the time it did, but Hudson is no longer in charge of LHS Swimming and Diving. Let’s just say, some personal circumstances away from swimming came together at the right time.

He released a letter to the Laramie Swimming community and a couple of media members that Saturday afternoon. The response has been a little overwhelming, according to Hudson. And, why not? What a legendary career it’s been for the longtime head coach.

He won 21 state championships, 31 conference titles, 843 dual meets, and coached 30 NISCA All-Americans. On March 26, 2022, Hudson got inducted into the NISCA Hall of Fame. That’s just a small sample of what he accomplished in his head coaching career. For more, click the button below.

KOWB’s David Settle caught up with Hudson this week to reflect on his decision, the timing, his time at Laramie High School, and more. That video is at the top of this story.

Hudson certainly goes out on top. Laramie has won the last ten Class 4A girls and boys swimming and diving state championships over the past five school years.

The search for a new head coach is underway.