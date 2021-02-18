4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Prelims Recap

Day one of the 2021 Class 4A Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships is complete.

The three-team race between three-time defending champion Laramie, Kelly Walsh (seeking their first title since 2015), and Cheyenne Central (seeking their first title since 2013) will come down to the finals on Friday.

After Thursday's prelims, all three schools qualified their three relays in the top six.

Cheyenne Central will have 11 swims in the finals, six in the consolation finals, and has one diver in the finals.

Kelly Walsh has eight swims in the finals, 11 in the consolation finals, and four divers in the finals.

Laramie has 10 splashes in the finals, 11 in the consolation, and three divers in the finals.

The Indians had the fastest qualifying time in the 200 medley relay, while the Trojans have the top times in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Central's Ethan Merrill was the top qualifier in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke races. Kelly Walsh's Carter Mahoney was the fastest swimmer in the two sprint freestyle races.

Other event leaders heading into Friday's finals include Jared Price of Cheyenne South in the 200 freestyle, Dylan Bressler of Laramie in diving, Jonas Armstrong of Kelly Walsh in the butterfly, and Braden Lougee of KW in the backstroke.

No records were broken in the prelims.

All the event finals start at 9 a.m. from the Laramie Aquatics Center.