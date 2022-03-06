Sex Offender Is This Week’s Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

A 61-year-old transient sex offender is this week's most wanted fugitive, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Barry Charles Wade, AKA Barry Charles Wright, is decribed as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Fort Collins. Anyone with information on Wade is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970 416-1985.

