Adrianne Gray Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

A 35-year old Fort Collins woman is this week's Larimer County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitive.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Adrianne Gray is also klnown as Adrianne Bea Sebby Pease and Addie Bea Pease. She is wanted for several drug and firearms charges [see below graphic].

She is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on Gray is being asked to contact the sheriff's office at 970-416-1985.

She should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

