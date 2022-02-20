&#8220;Little Crazy&#8221; Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

“Little Crazy” Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 41-year-old Arvada man on several drug and weapons-related charges.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, Jeremiah Houston is also known as ''Jeremiah Hankins," "Crazy", "Little Crazy" "Jerry Houston"  and "Shadow."

He is described as standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 273 pounds. Houston is wanted on several drug and weapons-related charges. Anyone with information on Houston is being asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. 

