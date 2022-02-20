“Little Crazy” Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 41-year-old Arvada man on several drug and weapons-related charges.
That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
According to the post, Jeremiah Houston is also known as ''Jeremiah Hankins," "Crazy", "Little Crazy" "Jerry Houston" and "Shadow."
He is described as standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 273 pounds. Houston is wanted on several drug and weapons-related charges. Anyone with information on Houston is being asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.
73 Years Ago The Storm Of The Century Hit Wyoming
73 years ago, in 1949 the storm of the century hit the Western US. Here is a look at some pictures that tell the story...