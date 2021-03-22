LCCC Plans to Fully Reopen This Fall

Laramie County Community College is planning to fully reopen in the fall as COVID-19 cases slow and vaccines ramp up.

The college moved to primarily virtual educational offerings and services when the pandemic hit last spring.

"We have been working diligently over the last few months to determine how we can open our campus to all students and the community while providing a safe learning environment," said LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer.

"I am confident we have that plan and will be ready to bring all students back to the LCCC campus that want to be here," he added.

The college says it will continue to observe social distancing in certain settings and masks will likely be required.

Over the course of the pandemic, LCCC has recorded only 189 cases of COVID-19 between students and employees.