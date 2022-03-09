Laramie County School District#1, LCCC, Closed Due To Storm

Laramie County School District#1 schools are closed today [March 9] due to a winter storm that is rocking southeast Wyoming at this hour.

District buses will not run and offices will be closed.

Laramie County Community College has also closed it's Cheyenne and Laramie campuses. St. Mary's Catholic School in Cheyenne is closed as well.

The district issued this announcement shortly after 5 a.m.:

Due to hazardous weather conditions, LCSD#1 will be activating a snow day on Wednesday 3/9. Buildings are closed and activities are canceled. Student accounts will be available if students wish to catch up on schoolwork.

