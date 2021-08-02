In a Facebook post by the Cheyenne City Government, the left-hand lane will be closed by the Board Of Public Utilities on Warren Avenue between West 25th and West 27th Streets. They're working on servicing lines and doing basic repairs to the lines in that area.

The work is said to last three to five days and overnights for completion of the work. Townsquare Media contacted the Board Of Public Utilities to ask if there were to be any boil advisories due to the work, but officials said it's nothing more than basic maintenance and should be relatively quick service.

Get our free mobile app

In the meantime, you'll have to stick to the right lane for those three blocks on Warren Avenue, with the left lane being shut down. Expect minor delays with the lane shifts. We'll keep you updated if there are any changes with this project.

LOOK: Pictures of Downtown Cheyenne Then and Now

40 YEARS LATER: See the Construction of the Cheyenne Viaduct