We've all been there. Stuck in traffic here in the Capital City. While traffic jams are pretty uncommon, there are still streets and roads that we avoid just to save ourselves the mental stress and anguish. I mean, we have to try and control ourselves from dropping a four-letter word and throwing up a finger symbol. Sometimes you have kids in the car.

A lot can go into why we hate driving on a certain street. More drivers tend to lead to more frustration, but, what about the poor condition of the street? There's nothing like being humbled hitting a pothole and praying that the bottom half doesn't fall off your car, or your tires explode on impact. We've at least all thought that once or twice driving around Cheyenne, right?

I decided over the weekend that I needed some help to decide which street was the worst in Cheyenne. I mean, I have my own thoughts on it, but it's more fun to go straight to the source, so I polled some people and was not disappointed.

Although "All Of Them" scored very high. Filing through all of the comments I was able to get, it seems that Dell Rang Blvd is the unanimous favorite or least favorite.

That totally makes sense if you've ever driven in Cheyenne. Some people commented that people drive too slow or too fast on the street. Other people made comments about the "Green License Plates" that travel up and down the boulevard. If you were to ask me, I'd say those dang stoplights.

What do you think? Does Dell Range make you swear?

