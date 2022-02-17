New Store To Open Downtown Cheyenne In Familiar Location

It wasn't long ago that a popular shop in Downtown Cheyenne closed its doors back in December of 2021. Well, that storefront is about to come back to life, with new owners and a new name. What was formerly the Downtown Mercantile will reopen today as a new store called The Wahl Little Shop Of Treasures. Or, at least that's what the new sign says on the glass of the store.

As far as I could tell by looking in the window, it seems like it will be more of an antique store. It's a great time for them to launch the rebranded store with the way that time tends to fly by. It'll be tourist season before you know it and it's a great shop for visitors and locals alike. We'll have to see how everything is settled.

I was actually kind of surprised to see that they were opening today. I discovered the new name and opening date yesterday as I went to grab some sushi next door when I noticed the signage. As I walked up to the window I saw the smaller piece of paper with what is today's date on it now as their reopening date. Either way, I'm pretty excited, they have items in their store you can't really get anywhere else.

All in all, it's a nice "welcome back" to a very familiar storefront in Downtown Cheyenne. I'm looking forward to seeing what the new store will offer to everyone Downtown.

