Look Out For New Murals, Cheyenne! Paint Slingers Are Back!

I'm really excited for this weekend. They've morphed a few festivals and events running this weekend into one big brand called Culture X. So, this weekend is the return of the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival and Paint Slingers. All across Cheyenne this week and weekend, we'll be emersed in art and culture. Let's get excited about this.

Paint Slingers Are Back In Cheyenne This Week!

Paint Slingers are artists that make murals across the city. In the past two years, we've gotten a lot of new and gorgeous murals across the city and that's thanks to Paint Slingers in part.

This year, they have some new locations in town that are going to be getting a little more colorful. Check out these locations over the weekend, according to Paint Slinger's website.

Comea Shelter

Stanfield Building

Flydragon Design Studio

Haller's Repair

4th Floor Spiker Parking Garage Depot

Eclectic Elephant

The Lincoln

Bear Necessities

Black Dog Animal Rescue

U-Haul(Southside)

That's quite a few locations that are about to be brightened up with the power of paint from Paint Slingers. It really is one of the best times of the year to walk around Cheyenne and see what new murals are popping up. Now that you have your list, you can make a trip. If you check out the link above, they'll tell you exactly where all the murals are around town, as well.

Don't forget Culture X is happening this weekend with events like the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival and Fridays On The Plaza. I mean, Twista And Petey Pablo will be in town this weekend, how awesome!

