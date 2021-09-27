LOOK: Remember a Year Ago When the Cheyenne Sky was On Fire?

What a difference a year makes! Last year at this time, while we were in the thick of the pandemic, not only did we have to deal with that but also a wildfire out to our west that lit up the skies of Cheyenne to make it look like your life could be in danger if you went outside.

While that wasn't actually the case, it did make breathing in and around the city difficult for some and the smell of smoke in the air was extremely pungent. It was the smoke from the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest and also the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado that filled the air with smoke and making things look very apocalyptic outside.

I happen to be looking through some photos from roughly a year ago on my phone when I found one that was telling of exactly what was happening at the time.

The Sky Was On Fire and Then It Wasn't

The pic from this year couldn't be a more clear day. It's definitely nice that we can enjoy some relatively clear air opposed what things were like just one year ago when the sky looked like something out of a movie in the Terminator franchise when they would fast forward in time to when the wars with the machines were happening. Fortunately, we don't have to deal with that either (not yet at least).

I said it before and I'll say it again, what a difference a year makes.