Wyoming Has the 3rd Fewest Covid-19 Restrictions in the U.S.

The light is getting brighter and brighter at the end of the tunnel for what seems to be the tail-end of the pandemic. Places all over the country are starting to open up more and more slowly but surely, some at full capacity and it's a sense of getting back to normalcy once again. Wyoming feels that much more like it may be getting there with the lesser amount of restrictions we have here.

According to our friends at WalletHub, Wyoming has the 3rd fewest amount of restrictions for our state in the U.S. While other states are still trying to move past certain obstacles in reopening, Wyoming is progressing nicely. As for where our state ranks with some of those restrictions in the U.S., here's a list to show you:

Coronavirus Restrictions in Wyoming (1=Fewest , 25=Avg.):

1 st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

– Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public 1 st – Workplace Temperature Screening

– Workplace Temperature Screening 1 st – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

– State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants 1 st – Travel Restrictions

– Travel Restrictions 1 st – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 1 st – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

– Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order 1 st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 1 st – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

– Reopening of Restaurants and Bars 1st – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

While you may be wondering why we are ranked 1st after taking a look at some of those, you should probably understand that as of March 2nd, 2021, we were ranked 24th overall on the list that we now rank 3rd overall on. Only Iowa and Florida have lesser restrictions. Iowa was ranked 1st on that March 2nd ranking and Florida was 8th. Of course, Florida has pretty much opened up everything that much sooner than Wyoming has, so that doesn't come as much of a surprise they're just ahead of us either.

So yes, the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel is getting brighter and brighter. In the meantime, stay safe out there, Wyoming!