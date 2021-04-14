A 44-year-old man who worked at a dairy plant in Weld County recently died after the truck that he was operating fell into a manure pit. He is survived by his wife and 3 kids.

According to the Brush News Tribune, Juan Panzo Temoxtle was operating a manure vacuum truck at the Shelton Dairy in LaSalle when the truck became submerged in the pit and Temoxtle was trapped inside.

Temoxtle, who was submerged for about 30 minutes while his co-workers did everything they could to free him, remained submerged until a helicopter arrived and was used to pull the truck from the pit. Temoxtle died on March 31 at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office said that his death was “accidental” and due to drowning.

Temoxtle had been employed at the dairy for about 6 weeks, and the fateful day of his accident was the first day he used the pit vacuum truck.

Juan immigrated to the United States with his family in hopes of giving his kids the best life possible. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Juan's family cover expenses.

We would like to send our thoughts and condolences out to Juan's family after this tragic and sad accident.

YouTube/CBS Denver