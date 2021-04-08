Yes, Luke Bryan Worries About His Mom on Instagram

Luke Bryan was stunned to learn that his mother LeClaire Bryan has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. He was stunned, but not excited.

Talking to Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bryan spent quite a bit of time explaining his mother's social media posts, particularly this one, where she's in a hot tub inviting her Insta-friends to a spa day with her:

Bryan — who is dropping the deluxe version of his Born Here Live Here Die Here album on Friday (April 9) — says that photo and video combo irritated him because he has his own beer brand, but she's crushing Bud Lights instead.

That doesn't phase LeClaire, who took advantage of his free beer stash recently while he was away.

The larger problem, Bryan admits, is he never knows what she'll choose to post.

"I'm like, 'How in the hell did this happen?'" the superstar says, thinking back on when he first discovered LeClaire's popularity. "And then I started worrying about the potential fallout, because there’s no telling what she's gonna wake up and do."

Caroline Bryan — Luke's wife — is often in on LeClaire's hijinks. Childhood photos of Luke, pictures of his teddy bear and report card, and modern pictures of him scooting around Mama's beach town find their way to Instagram. This one actually came two days after he surprised her with a birthday visit:

LeClaire Bryan has developed a reputation for being something of a partier — a distinction her son doesn't try to deny. But, Bryan tells Kimmel she has a firm rule.

"She doesn’t start drinking her beer until 7 central," he says, noting that it doesn't matter if she's in L.A. or New York City. Watch his full 12-minute interview below.