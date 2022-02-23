Luke Combs Is in Baby-Prep Mode: ‘I’m Uncovering Things Every Day’

With a baby boy arriving in the spring of 2022, Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are immersed in the long list of things that must be completed before welcoming their new addition.

At his Grand Ole Opry appearance on Saturday (Feb. 19), Combs shared that he's been incredibly busy prepping for baby, and although he's "a little nervous" about becoming a dad, the process has taught him a great deal about what their baby will need.

"I got a lot of stuff to do," Combs said, according to People. "I got a lot on my plate ... I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed."

Combs also shared that his childcare learning curve is reaching far beyond clothes. The singer and his wife have started buying other items for the baby, including his bassinet, which is a word Combs quickly added to his baby dictionary.

"It's a lot of stuff, man," he admits. "I didn't know what a bassinet was. But that's a thing apparently. A lot of new words I'm learning."

In addition to learning about the items his baby will need, Combs has been reflecting on what his role will be during the first weeks after his baby is born. He has also reached out to friends for advice and support.

"It's more like, 'What do I need to be doing right now?'" Combs says of the process. "I realized the baby just doesn't need me at all. I’m just there to clean stuff. ... It comes out and it's like, 'Why are you mouth breathing all over me? I don't need you to be around.'"

Combs and Nicole married in August of 2020 and announced they were expecting in January of 2022. In his announcement post, the country star proudly proclaimed that "Lil dude Combs" would make his appearance in the spring. Nicole shared her own post to announce the big news, writing that "this may be the best year yet." Both posts featured photos from their waterside maternity shoot.

Although he’s busy with baby prep, Combs has multiple tour dates on his schedule this spring. He will travel to the U.K. and Ireland for the C2C: Country to Country Festival in March, and he is slated to perform at Tortuga Music Festival (April 10) and Stagecoach (May 1).