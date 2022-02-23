Cheyenne Weather: Sub-Zero Temps Expected All Day Wednesday

Cheyenne Weather: Sub-Zero Temps Expected All Day Wednesday

Temperatures in southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle are expected to stay in the single digits today, with some areas, including Cheyenne, remaining below zero the entire day, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire area until 11 a.m. Thursday, with wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero expected.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25
  to 40 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska
  Panhandle.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite
  in as little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly
  if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.
"Scattered snow showers will continue for the region today as well," the NWS said.

The good news is temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by the weekend.

430AM 2/23 –Frigid temperatures are expected for today as afternoon highs will struggle into the single digits above zero, with some areas remaining below zero the entire day! The picture on the right shows the actual temperature by afternoon today. Due to the presence of winds of 15-25mph at times, the entire weather forecast area remains in a Wind Chill Warning from today through Thursday morning due to wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero! Scattered snow showers will continue for the region today as well. For the most up-to-date forecast, please refer to weather.gov/CYS

Five Of The Coldest Days in Wyoming History

Did you know that four of the 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded in the continental United States were here in Wyoming?
Winter in Wyoming can be a yo-yo. Really nice, and then really cold. Here's a frigid look back at some of the coldest days in the history of the Cowboy State.

