Cheyenne Weather: Sub-Zero Temps Expected All Day Wednesday

Temperatures in southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle are expected to stay in the single digits today, with some areas, including Cheyenne, remaining below zero the entire day, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire area until 11 a.m. Thursday, with wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero expected.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 256 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 NEZ002-003-019>021-054-055-095-096-WYZ101>119-240000- /O.CON.KCYS.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220224T1800Z/ Dawes County-Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County- Morrill County-Kimball County-Cheyenne County- Northern Sioux County-Southern Sioux County- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County- North Laramie Range-Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains- Shirley Basin-Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-Central Carbon County- North Snowy Range Foothills-Southwest Carbon County- Sierra Madre Range-Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range- Laramie Valley-South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Sidney, Brownson, Harrison, Agate, Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Esterbrook, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Rawlins, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial, Albany, Laramie, Bosler, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 256 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25 to 40 degrees below zero. * WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite in as little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.

"Scattered snow showers will continue for the region today as well," the NWS said.

The good news is temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by the weekend.

