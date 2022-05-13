Luke Grimes Answers a Question Every ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Had During Season 4

Season 4 of Yellowstone found Kayce Dutton living away from his father's ranch, safe from some of the inner-family turmoil surrounding John, Beth and Jamie Dutton. So how much did he know as he interacted with his family throughout the season, and how will that affect Season 5?

Actor Luke Grimes spoke to that question in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter. Specifically, he's asked if his character knows that Jamie (played by Wes Bentley) is adopted. Viewers never see Kayce learn that news, and some of his words and actions could be interpreted as ignorance to the situation.

Specifically, during Season 3, Jamie comes to Kayce for advice. He calls the younger Dutton "brother" before asking "If I can still call you that?" If Kayce didn't know about the family's recent revelation about Jamie and his birth father, he could have interpreted that question as an inquiry into the status of their relationship as Jamie began to separate from John and Beth.

Kayce responds, "Til the day you die, you better never call me anything else." Throughout Season 4, Kayce makes it clear that he's not taking a hard line between parties as they feud.

"The way that I said that line kind of implied that even though I know what I know now, you’re still my brother," Grimes tells the Hollywood Reporter. "That's how I sort of interpreted that, even though there is no scene written where Kayce discovers this. I just feel like when the entire audience discovered it, it wasn’t something that he was totally in the dark about."

So, it's fair to assume conversations happen away from the camera. This means at some point, John or Beth or maybe even Jamie called Kayce and asked, "Are you sitting down?"

Maybe.

"It's funny you ask," Grimes continues, "because I could be completely wrong about that, but the line always felt to me like, 'I know, but it doesn’t change the fact that we grew up together. I love you and you love me. This is stronger than biological stuff.'"

It would be strange to have a scene in Season 5 where Kayce Dutton is told about Jamie's adoption and is like, "Bwah-bwah-bwah?!" Everyone else has known for a season and a half, and even if he, Monica and Tate have their own patch of land, it's clear he's been keeping tabs on the family business in other ways.

Kayce's focus will be elsewhere as the show begins again this fall. At the end of Season 4, he embarked on a vision quest that showed him two paths to choose between. Viewers aren't sure what either path means, but at the very end he tells his wife, "I see the end of us."

Grimes is tight-lipped about the meaning of that.

