Whoa! Tons Of Things To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

We've made it to another weekend, and it's looking like we'll be able to get out and walk around and enjoy things with the temps being in the 60s and 70s throughout the weekend. We should all take that as a win after the windy March and April we had. This weekend is looking pretty solid with live music, theater, and more to entertain you. Let's dig in.

Cheyenne Little Theatre's Production Of Cabaret

Another week of Cheyenne Little Theatre's Cabaret is just what the doctor ordered to get you out of the house this weekend to see a classic play.

Magic Beans At The Lincoln

This should be a fun show tonight at The Lincoln. Tickets are still available if you haven't made up your mind yet.

Pool Tournament At The Outlaw Saloon

Show off your skills at the Outlaw Saloon's pool tournament this weekend, get ready to bring your best trick shots to win over the competition.

Live Music At The Office Bar And Grill

The Office Bar and Grill will have live music tonight to kick off the weekend from Wooster & Allen from 6 pm to 8 pm in the Executive Lounge. Grab your friends and a couple cocktails.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

Drew Allen will hit the stage at Black Tooth tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm. Grab a great craft beer and enjoy some tunes.

Dueling Pianos At The Metropolitan Downtown

The Met puts on great shows and dueling pianos will be an absolute blast. Be sure to get in on the fun.

Downtown Clean-Up

Bust out your work jeans and join in on some Spring Cleaning in Downtown Cheyenne.

Last Hurrah At Danielmark's Brewing

Danilmark's is handing over the brewery to new owners soon, so they're going for one last party Saturday with the current owners. They'll have a lot of fun lined up for this.

Battle Of The Bands At The Lincoln

Here's the last Battle Of The Bands before the finals next month. Gear up for a night of Metal for this month's Battle Of The Bands.

