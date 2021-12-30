Maddenisms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes

Tributes from across the world are pouring in for the great John Madden.

Madden was, and remains, the biggest icon of American football.

He passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85, and as the NFL said in it's official statement, Madden was football.

For sports fans of nearly all ages, Madden is a household name.

Whether you are 8 years old, or 100 years old, you know the legend.

For an older generation, he is known most for his ultra-successful 10 seasons as head coach of the Oakland Raiders where he won a Super Bowl and led the team to 6 AFC Championship games.

For fans in their 30s and 40s, he's known most for his time in the broadcast booth. Winner of 16 Emmys, he is widely considered the greatest TV color commentator in American sports history.

For a young generation, he is known as the name behind the iconic video game franchise that has been around for over 33 years.

The truth is, he is known for all 3 (coach, broadcaster, eSports icon).

The legend of John Madden knows no bounds.

During his 50 years in the sport as a coach and a broadcaster, he said many memorable quotes.

Here are 25 of his best quotes ever, with some of them being known as "Madden-isms".

Madden-isms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes

