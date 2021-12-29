What Does Wyoming, the Holidays, & The Big Lebowski Have in Common?

The title of this article may seem like a very bizarre question, but if you ever are on 'Jeopardy!' or in some sort of trivia night battle, perhaps you might come across this question. Of course, you could just want the answer for your own general curiosity. But Wyoming, the holidays, and the film, 'The Big Lebowski', have something in common. What do you think that might be?

'The Big Lebowski', of course, is a film starring Jeff Bridges (amongst an otherwise all-star cast), that centers on a main character known as 'The Dude'. While it's tough to describe 'The Dude', if you need help beyond that, you just have to watch the movie.

But right away, to get back to our question at hand, you can rule out location, as 'The Big Lebowski', takes place in Los Angeles, California. The film is not remotely a Christmas movie, so you might be confused as to why the holidays would be related here as well.

If you're stumped, then here's the thing that connects them all: the alcoholic drink, White Russian, is the most popular holiday cocktail in Wyoming and it's also the drink of choice for the main character of 'The Big Lebowski', aka 'The Dude', played by Jeff Bridges. This comes up several times throughout the film, so it's a huge part of the movie.

As for how it was found that the most popular holiday cocktail in Wyoming is a White Russian, EconoLight recently did a survey to figure out what our drink of choice was during the holidays. We weren't the only state. Six other states shared the same drink favorite at this time of year. Here's what EconoLight had to say about our choice of beverage:

Perhaps one of the easiest holiday cocktails to make is the White Russian, top-searched in seven states and particularly popular in the snowy Midwest. A splash of vodka, Kahlúa, and heavy cream and you’re in business! White Russians are decadent and great for coffee liquor lovers. Let us not forget that this was the coveted drink of Jeff Bridges’ character, The Dude, on “The Big Lebowski” –– a major vote of confidence for the creamy beverage!

Some vodka, some Kahlua, and some heavy cream is all you need for that beverage. So feel free to make it happen. And if you don't agree with that choice of beverage for the holidays,...well, that's like, your opinion...man.

Wyoming Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives It's hard not to take this a little personally. Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has visited the Cowboy State a few times. Yet each time he stays close to Jackson . The show takes us on a culinary voyage across the U.S, but he's never stopped in Cheyenne, Casper, or even Chugwater.

WYO MOVIES: Our Completely Subjective List of the Top 5 Movies Filmed in Wyoming

READ ON: The Occupations That Employ The Most People in Wyoming Jobs, you'll spend about a third of your life at one. Yep, thirty percent of the average human's life is spent working at a job. So, what are people doing to get that check, and where are they doing it?

The folks at CareerOneStop (sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor) dug into the number and came up with the list of the occupations that employed the most people in Wyoming (according to 2018 numbers). There's a good chance that you or someone you know works in one of these fields.

