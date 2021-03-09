1 to 3 Inches of Snow Possible for Cheyenne and Laramie Tuesday and Wednesday, More in the North

Well, that was a fun taste of spring weather in Wyoming. Now it's back to the business of winter. The National Weather Service is tracking a pair of systems that could bring significant snow to the Cowboy State this week.

Snow is expected to start Tuesday night (March 9) and continue through Wednesday. This system looks to affect mostly central and northern Wyoming along with higher elevations into the mountains. Including the I-80 summit between Cheyenne and Laramie. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area between Cheyenne and Laramie.

National Weather Service Cheyenne WY - Tue Mar 9 2021 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Interstate 80 Summit and central Carbon County in southeast Wyoming...to include Rawlins...Buford and Vedauwoo. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

HOW MUCH SNOW WILL CHEYENNE GET?

For the Cheyenne area, snow and rain should move into the area late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. The Weather Service says the Captial City should expect one to three inches of snow from this system.

A second winter weather system has southeast Wyoming in its sights Friday and into the weekend. The Weather Service says, "[s]now duration and amounts for each city still uncertain at this time," when it comes to this system.

Winter Weather Situation Report from the National Weather Service (March 9, 2021)

