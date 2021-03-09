Wyoming Reports Nine More COVID-19 Deaths
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 691.
Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths involved older adults -- those 65 and older -- from Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Johnson, Laramie, Lincoln and Park counties.
Deti says six of the nine were hospitalized. She says it’s unclear whether two of the individuals had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, but the rest did.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 46,551 lab-confirmed cases and 8,421 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 45,572 lab-confirmed cases and 8,255 probable cases have recovered.
Tuesday's report comes just one day after Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wyoming will remove its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16.
