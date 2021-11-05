11:37 A.M. UPDATE:

A McCormick Junior High School student died Friday morning after they were hit by an SUV near campus, Cheyenne police said.

Police issued the following news release:

Friday, November 5 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a vehicle incident involving a juvenile near McCormick Jr. High School located at 6000 Education Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when a 13-year-old male, of Cheyenne, attempted to cross Western Hills Boulevard at the crosswalk. While crossing, he was struck by an on-coming Ford Escape. The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of vehicle remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

There are simply no words for such a tragic accident that occurred today in our hometown. Judy and I send our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family of the 13-year-old who lost his life today. These condolences extend to the McCormick students and staff who knew this young man so well. We’re also thinking of our first responders who were on site to do their job and help any way they could. Life is precious. This is a reminder to cherish and love those around you. One thing I do know is Cheyenne will rally behind and support this young man’s family as well as the McCormick students and staff. Our community will step up and help in such a time of need. That’s why I love this community and its people.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking drivers to avoid the area around McCormick Junior High School as they investigate a crash.

According to a department Facebook post, the crash happened near the intersection of Western Hills Boulevard and Education Drive.

The school sent the following text message to parents Friday morning:

There was an accident in front of McCormick Junior High School, Authorities are on the scene and we are under a secure perimeter. No other details are available at this time. Please know your students are safe. We will let you know if more details come available.

Calls to police seeking more information were not immediately returned.