Meet the Babies Who Were Born at CRMC on 2/22/22

Kathy Baker, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center

"Twosday" was a special day in the mother/baby unit at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, with three babies being born.

Kodi and Justin Brennan, of Wheatland, welcomed their first daughter, AnnaBelle Brennan, at 8:04 a.m.

Baby AnnaBelle weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 18 1/2 inches long.

She joins three older brothers.

Stephanie Hernandez and Troy Zuniga, of Cheyenne, also welcomed their first daughter, Gianna Zuniga, at 3:59 p.m.

Baby Gianna weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long.

She joins two older brothers.

Raul and Katy Melendez, of Cheyenne, welcomed their first son, Raul Melendez III, at 7:09 p.m.

Baby Raul weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

He joins three older sisters.

Hospital spokeswoman Kathy Baker says all of the moms and 2/22/22 babies are doing well.

