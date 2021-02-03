Mini Goats Will Soon Be Considered Pets in One Colorado City

If you have always wanted a mini goat as a pet, you might want to consider looking at homes in Brighton. According to KDVR, the Brighton City Council has approved a pilot program that will allow residents in a single-family home to have mini goats.

There are a few stipulations to having a pet mini goat in Brighton however. You will have to have a permit to keep the pet at your residence and only 10 will be given out for the two-year program. Restrictions under keeping a pet mini goat also include:

Disdubbed female goats

No more than two goats on a property

Rabies vaccinations

No on-site breeding or slaughter

Goats only allowed on single-family detached properties with a minimum lot size of 7,500 square feet.

If you would like to learn more information on how you can have a pet goat in the city of Brighton, you can visit the Goat Keeping Pilot Program Page HERE. The lottery for permits for mini goats will be held on March 2 at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed.

Source: KDVR