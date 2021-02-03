UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. Feb. 4

Most Wyoming highways have reopened following a winter storm that moved through the state on Wednesday evening. However, there is an extreme blow over risk advisory on Interstate 80 from Walcott Junction to Laramie. Additionally, the same stretch of road is closed to light, high-profile vehicles.

A black ice advisory is in place on Interstate 25 from Chugwater to Midwest while the stretch of road from Horse Ranch Creek (Exit 210) and Tisdale Mountain Road (Exit 235) is under a no unnecessary travel advisory.

Original story follows.

In a sign that the Cowboy State is in the middle of winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has ordered the closure of some highways while issuing advisories for others.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Interstate 80 is closed from Rawlins to Laramie with an unknown opening time.

Meanwhile, US 30 is closed from Laramie to its junction with Interstate 80 at Wolcott Junction.

Moving north, WYDOT has issued a black ice advisory for Interstate 25 in the Midwest area.