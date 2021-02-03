The 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the annual event in Houston, Texas, announced its cancellation on Wednesday (Feb. 3), noting that the Junior Livestock and Horse Show will still take place in March and the Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction in May, all as private events following Texas' latest COVID-19-related health guidelines.

RodeoHouston usually takes place in March, but had been moved back to early May due to the pandemic. A press release explains that the decision to now cancel the event for the year was "from a community health and safety perspective, as well as a financial one."

"Above all, the health and safety of the community is the rodeo’s top priority, and after much consultation with local and state officials and medical experts, Rodeo officials concluded that canceling the 2021 event was the right decision, with community health at the forefront of the decision," the release adds.

“While we were optimistic that moving our rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” says Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our rodeo volunteers and the larger rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

RodeoHouston was one of the first major events canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020. Its festivities were shut down on March 11, nine days after opening.

Information regarding the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has not yet been made available. The event began in 1932, with the goal of "promot[ing] agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community."