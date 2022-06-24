Miranda Lambert has added yet another furry friend to her family of pets. The singer introduced her new cat, Ravioli, in a series of videos and photos shared on social media this week.

Lambert adopted the cat from Metro Animal Care and Control in Nashville, and in a video posted to Instagram, she announced the addition of Ravioli to her family and encouraged fans to help out at their local animal shelters.

"I guess I'm just having a summer reminder to visit your local shelters, especially your metro shelters that take every single thing that comes in daily," she says, while holding Ravioli.

"Summertime is a great time to add a new friend to your family, which I’m doing today. He’s coming home with me," she adds. "Just a friendly reminder from Mutt Nation to volunteer at your local shelters and not forget about these babies that need a home."

In the caption of the video, Lambert writes, "PS: Welcome this sweet kitty Ravioli to the Farmily."

Instagram Stories Instagram Stories loading...

Instagram Stories Instagram Stories loading...

Lambert has long been passionate about helping animals in need, and she has furthered that cause through her nonprofit, MuttNation, which advocates for animals everywhere. She also does her own part to reduce the amount of orphaned animals on the streets. The country star has adopted many dogs, cats and horses into her family, and just last week, she adopted a new horse named Cowboy. Lambert shared a post announcing the addition of Cowboy on June 19.

"Y'all welcome Cowboy to the Family!" she writes. "When my friend [producer/engineer Eric Masse] said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be rehomed...That's never a no...it's a hell yeah!"

Lambert heads back on the road this weekend and will continue to perform at festivals throughout the summer. She then kicks off her Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency on Sept. 23.