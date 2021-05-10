Miranda Lambert is adding to her already large and diverse animal family. On Sunday, the singer introduced fans to the two latest additions to the household, sharing a snapshot of her new pair of goats, Taco and Tuesday, via Instagram Stories.

"We've added two farmily members!" the singer writes, tagging Cedar Rock Farm — a small, family-owned middle Tennessee farm selling meat products as well as handmade goats milk soap — which is presumably where she adopted Taco and Tuesday.

Lambert celebrated Mother's Day weekend as a fur-mom, also sharing a video on her Instagram of two of her dogs, along with the caption, "Dog mom." She also posted a family photo of herself, her dogs and her mom, Bev Lambert, with whom she founded her MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to provide support for shelter pets.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there!" Lambert writes, specifically mentioning "fur-moms," "stepmoms" and "grandmamas" in her post.

The singer is both a fur-mom and a stepmom these days, as her husband, Brendan McLoughlin is a dad to a 2-and-a-half-year-old son from a previous relationship. In June of 2019, Lambert opened up about taking on the role of stepmom, explaining that she was "enjoying the balance" of farm life and spending time with McLoughlin's son.

“My stepson is amazing,” she went on to say. "I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great."

Most recently, Lambert and McLoughlin have moved away from the Nashville-area house where they spent much of quarantine, the singer dishes to Taste of Country Currently, the couple is living in a small cabin on some land that they own as they begin working on building their new house.

Lambert has also owned a 400-acre farm in a rural part of Tennessee — and that's where many of her farm animals have called home over the years — but it's not clear if she still owns that property or if that might be where she and McLoughlin are building their new home.