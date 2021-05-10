Cheyenne Civic Center Announces Joe Bonamassa Show For 2021

We keep turning up Aces here in the Capitol City over the past month. First, we had the confirmation of the worst kept secret in Cheyenne of Garth Brooks being apart of Cheyenne Frontier Days, this past Friday we had the full lineup announced for Fridays On The Plaza and now we get to start our Monday with news of a guitar god in Joe Bonamassa. Cheyenne Civic Center announced the show this morning via a press release.

Joe Bonamassa is arguably one of the best guitarists on the planet, if not just in his genre.

Hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Joe Bonamassa has almost singlehandedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. This show is going to be the guitar event of the year.

Get our free mobile app

Joe Bonamassa is set to hit the stage at the Cheyenne Civic Center August 10th 2021. Tickets for this show will go on sale May 14th at 10am. No word on the price yet, but this should be a reasonably priced show.

It's nice to note that Wyoming is becoming a bit of a hot spot for live music with most other states still crippled and shut down due to the Covid:19 Pandemic. Kudos to the Cheyenne Civic Center for hitting homeruns and getting good, quality music in Cheyenne. You can find out everything the Cheyenne Civic Center has going on here. Here's to hoping we get more music heading our way in 2021.