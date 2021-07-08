MLB All-Star Week Kicks Off In Denver – What You Need To Know

The time has finally come; after months of anticipation, MLB All-Star Week officially kicks off today (July 8).

Downtown Denver is set to be packed with events for the whole family - from giveaways, to autograph opportunities, to the actual All-Star Game and so much more.

Here's the full rundown of the All-Star Week schedule and what you can expect each day:

Thursday, July 8:

The MLB All-Star Weekend festivities kick off with local competitions featuring Greater Denver Youth. MLB Pitch Hit & Run and the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Friday, July 9:

9:30 a.m. - The Play Ball Park opens at the Colorado Convention Center opens in Downtown Denver. Fans will be able to test their batting skills by participating in batting practice and playing softball; you'll also be able to bid on/buy memorabilia, and get autographs. Fans will also be able to enjoy the MLB the Show gaming center, a MLB Network set, and even try stadium food from different stadiums across the country. The Play Ball Park will be open through Tuesday (July 13).

11:30 a.m. - MLB Grit: Girls ID Tour begins at the Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University of Denver

5 p.m. - High School All-American Game at Coors Field

Saturday, July 10:

9 a.m. - All-Star 5k kicks off at Civic Center Park. Participants have the option to walk, jog or run through the Capitol Hill and the Golden Triangle neighborhoods

10:30 a.m. - Mayor's PLAY BALL Event with Mayor Michael Hancock at Civic Center Park

12:30 p.m. - All-Star High School Home Run Derby at Coors Field

2 p.m. - Live Art Murals at at the McNichols Civic Center Building

6 p.m. - AMPLIFIED by The Players Alliance at MBP Restaurant

Sunday, July 11:

An All-Star Sunday doubleheader; fans will have access to watch MLB superstars of tomorrow, legends of the game and some of the country’s biggest celebrities - all in one day.

11 a.m. - All-Star Futures Game begins at Coors Field (the first 15,000 fans in attendance to the game will receive a reversible, All-Star themed bucket hat)

4 p.m. - All-Star Celebrity Softball Game begins at Coors Field, featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, as well as the most notable rising celebrity stars, along with MLB & Rockies legends

5 p.m. - Watch the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft from the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center

10 a.m - 8 p.m. - Work on your game and learn from the best in the game of baseball and softball at Play Ball Park, located at the Colorado Convention Center

Monday, July 12:

3 p.m. - Gatorade All-Star Workout Day begins; the first chance for fans to see the 2021 All-Stars at Coors Field

6 p.m. - 2021 Home Run Derby

10 a.m - 8 p.m. - Work on your game and learn from the best in the game of baseball and softball at Play Ball Park, located at the Colorado Convention Center

Tuesday, July 13:

3 p.m. - Gates open at Coors Field for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

5:30 p.m. - 2021 MLB All-Star Game begins

10 a.m - 6 p.m. - Work on your game and learn from the best in the game of baseball and softball at Play Ball Park, located at the Colorado Convention Center

For the full 2021 MLB All-Star Week schedule, click here.