Morgan Wallen celebrated his new album, Dangerous, with a performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night (Jan. 12). The full show is now available for fans to watch and relive.

Wallen's 75-minute set opened with "Sand in My Boots," "Somebody's Problem" and other cuts from the 30-song double album, released on Jan. 8. The No. 1 and Platinum-certified single "More Than My Hometown," the Top 25 single "7 Summers" and Wallen's acclaimed cover of Jason Isbell's "Cover Me Up" were also included in the setlist.

Wallen's show even included a special guest: Ben Burgess, with whom Wallen performed the song "Outlaw," a collaboration from Dangerous. Both artists are signed to Big Loud Records.

A small, socially distanced audience sat in the Ryman to enjoy Wallen's show in person on Tuesday night; others watch from home via a livestream.

Wallen's Dangerous is is sophomore album, following 2018's If I Know Me. Its release begins what's positioned to be a big year for the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year, following his Saturday Night Live debut in December (two months later than scheduled after the singer broke the show's COVID-19 protocols by partying with University of Alabama students).

Between that incident and the CMAs, Wallen opted to take some time for himself, after, in late May, getting arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct due to an incident at Kid Rock's bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville. Wallen was released on bond shortly after his arrest, later poking fun at his mugshot on social media and apologizing for what happened at the end of a night full of memories he admitted were "pretty fuzzy." In July, a judge declined to prosecute Wallen on the charges.

Over the summer, Wallen welcomed his first child, a son named Indigo Wilder. The baby boy's mother is the singer's ex-fiancee, Katie Smith.